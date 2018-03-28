ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two people robbed an Anchorage cab driver and police are investigating to determine if it’s related to a cabbie robbery last week.

A driver shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday was summoned to West High School to assist a couple locked out of their car.

As the cab driver tried to unlock a door, the woman hit him in the head and body from behind with a collapsible baton

The couple took the driver’s cash and drove off.

Police on Thursday night investigated the robbery of a cab driver in the parking lot of the Ulu Factory.

A man and woman said they were locked out of their car.

When the cab driver opened his trunk, the couple pushed him inside, beat him, took his wallet and cellphone and drove off.

The post Anchorage police investigate second cab driver robbery appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.