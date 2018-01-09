The Best and Worst Cities For Getting a Job in 2018

As discussed on the Mix Morning Show with Devan & Matt –

If you’re one of the MANY people looking for a new job this year, I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news? There are PLENTY of ’em out there. The bad news? You may have to move to . . . Arizona to find them. (Or maybe that’s good, depending on how you feel about that).

WalletHub.com just released the results of a study where they ranked the 182 biggest cities in the country from the best place to get a job this year to the worst.

The rankings are based on 26 different factors, including the job opportunities . . . unemployment rate . . . employment growth . . . average income . . . commute times . . . and quality of the city for dating, having fun, and raising a family.

The top 10 are: Chandler, Arizona . . . Scottsdale, Arizona . . . San Francisco . . . Peoria, Arizona . . . Gilbert, Arizona . . . Plano, Texas . . . Portland, Maine . . . Irvine, California . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . and Boston.

And the 10 worst are: Shreveport, Louisiana . . . Detroit . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Columbus, Georgia . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . New Orleans . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Fresno, California . . . Montgomery, Alabama . . . and Mobile, Alabama.

Here’s WalletHub’s complete list…

