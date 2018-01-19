Drugs worth $1.2 million seized at Alaska airport; 2 charged

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal grand jury indicted two Anchorage residents on drug charges following a seizure of methamphetamine and heroin with an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder on Thursday announced the indictment of 62-year-old Wilton Toney and 58-year-old Denita Love.

Prosecutors say law enforcement officers Friday seized two FedEx parcels containing 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) of methamphetamine and 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) of heroin.

Law enforcement officers Saturday conducted a controlled delivery of the parcels to a hotel near Anchorage’s main airport and watched Toney receive the parcels.

Prosecutors say he took them to his room, where he was arrested with Love.

Officers seized more drugs, digital scales, and three guns.

Attorneys for Toney and Love did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.

