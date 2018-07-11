Fire destroys playground equipment at Anchorage school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A fire destroyed playground equipment at an Anchorage elementary school.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports school district officials estimate damage at Mountain View Elementary at about $100,000.

The Anchorage Fire Department received calls about the fire around 7:12 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire sent thick, black smoke into the sky that was visible for miles. The fire department extinguished the fire about 20 minutes after the call.

Anchorage School District maintenance director Darin Hargraves says the district will shut the playground down.

He says replacement equipment takes time to reach to Alaska and may not make it before winter. Hargraves says if that happens, the school will not have a playground during the school year.

School officials urged witnesses to call police.

