Prosecutors upgrade charges in Fairbanks fatal shooting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – State prosecutors in Fairbanks have filed upgraded charges against a 19-year-old man suspected of shooting a woman.

A charge of attempted murder filed against Benjamin Akaran was amended to first-degree murder after the death Sunday of 27-year-old Jasmine States.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Akaran was States’ half brother.

The shooting occurred midmorning on Jan. 30. Police took a call from a man who said a suspect had shot his friend and had tried to also shoot him.

Police alerted schools in east Fairbanks and the suspect was spotted attempting to enter Randy Smith Middle School. Police arrested Akaran later that day at a home.

Jennifer Hite of the Alaska Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Akaran, said the agency does not comment on pending criminal cases.

