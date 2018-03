As discussed on the Mix Morning Show with Devan & Matt –

Some guy was on a hike in British Columbia and a mountain lion started stalking him. It followed him for an hour, came right out in the open. The video is pretty crazy.

(Some people think the animal is captive…or that this is someone else’s cougar footage. As to the former, we think the habitat looks legitimate – very “un-zoo” like. Either way, that is one crazy cat! Man!)