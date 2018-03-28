Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with moose
PALMER, Alaska (AP) – A Palmer teen was flown to an Anchorage hospital with life-threatening injuries after his small crossover vehicle crashed into a moose.

Alaska State Troopers say 18-year-old Luka Spaic was injured Tuesday night on Palmer Fishhook Road.

Spaic shortly before 10 p.m. was driving north when a moose stepped onto the roadway.

The vehicle crashed into the moose and the animal entered the passenger compartment.

Spaic was wearing a seat belt.

He was flown to Providence Hospital by Alaska LifeMed.

