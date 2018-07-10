Troopers identify man killed in Glenn Highway rollover crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say the driver killed in a one-car crash on the Glenn Highway was a Sutton resident.

Troopers identified the man killed as 59-year-old Wallace Roy Tingook.

Tingook was ejected when his vehicle rolled multiple times at Mile 59.5.

Investigators say Tingook was driving north when he approached a corner and started to skid. Troopers say he likely overcorrected, causing his vehicle to roll.

Tingook died at the crash scene.

