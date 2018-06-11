Woman dies, man charged in boating crash on Mat-Su lake
By KFQD News
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:39 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A woman died and two people were seriously injured in a weekend boating crash in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

One boat driver was jailed on a manslaughter charge after the crash Saturday on Flat Lake.

Alaska State Troopers say a boat carrying seven people was negotiating a curve around an island and sped toward a second boat towing a raft.

The boats turned to avoid a head-on collision but the first boat crashed into the raft, which carried three passengers.

The crash killed 35-year-old Jennifer Horazdovsky of Anchorage. Two others are on raft were seriously injured.

The driver of the first boat, 26-year-old Reagan Martz of Anchorage, was charged with manslaughter and three counts of felony assault.

Online court documents do not list his attorney. He remained jailed Monday in Palmer.

The post Woman dies, man charged in boating crash on Mat-Su lake appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Supreme Court declines Alaska militia leader’s appeal Report finds marijuana testing results differ at labs Troopers identify 2 men killed in Sitka floatplane crash Company applies to shut down Drift River oil terminal Sitka man changes plea in fatal 2017 shooting of girlfriend Judge rejects effort by Palin’s son to bar media from court
Comments