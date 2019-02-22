3 people seriously injured in 5-car Juneau wrong-way crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Three people were seriously hurt and four vehicles demolished in a five-car wrong-way crash on the highway between downtown Juneau and the Mendenhall Valley.

Juneau police say the driver of a car in the outbound lane of the divided highway made a U-turn and drove toward downtown Juneau, starting the five-car pileup.

The compact car struck a car head-on. Two cars and a pickup then collided while trying to avoid the first two cars.

A 66-year-old man drove the car that reversed course. He was rushed to Bartlett Regional Hospital. Police obtained a blood sample from him to determine if he was impaired.

The man’s 70-year-old female passenger and the driver with whom he collided, a 31-year-old man, were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

US funds Coast Guard icebreaker in massive spending package Troopers arrest Fairbanks man suspected in crash, shooting Alaska governor plans no funding for public broadcasting Anchorage man’s death now a homicide investigation Sullivan: 90-day comment period for mine review inadequate Officials concerned budget cuts will take away Ocean Rangers
Comments