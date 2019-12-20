Alaska arts worker says she lost job over her governor posts
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) –
A former employee of the Alaska State Council on the Arts says she lost her position because of her online support for a campaign to remove the governor from office. The Anchorage Daily News reported Keren Lowell says that she was not rehired after the Legislature restored council funding that had been vetoed by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Alaska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says it sent a letter to Dunleavy’s office saying she was the subject of unlawful retaliation. A spokesman for the governor says the letter hasn’t been received yet.