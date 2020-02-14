Alaska Capitol room to be named for late lawmaker Davis
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A room in the Alaska Capitol that hosts House education and social service committee hearings will be named for the late former lawmaker Bettye Davis. The Senate voted Friday to rename Capitol room 106 for Davis, who died in 2018. Davis was the first black woman elected to the state House and the first black senator in Alaska. The House previously approved the resolution. Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson became emotional during a floor speech in which she described Davis as a friend and an inspiration. She said Davis paved the way for her to serve in the Legislature.