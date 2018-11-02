Alaska marijuana tax revenue remains above $1M in September

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Marijuana tax collections in Alaska dipped slightly in September but still totaled about $1.5 million.

Figures released by the state Revenue Department Thursday show tax revenue of $1.48 million in September, compared to $1.54 million in August, which remains the high.

Cultivators pay the tax, which is imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a licensed grow facility to a retail marijuana shop or product manufacturing facility.

The state says monthly tax revenue fell below $1 million in just one month this year.