Alaska proposes copying prisoner mail to stop drug smuggling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska prison officials have proposed giving inmates copies of their incoming mail rather than originals to crack down on smuggling. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the state Department of Corrections is asking lawmakers to approve a $400,000 budget increase for the program. Officials say opening inmate mail is not completely successful in stopping contraband. The department’s request says four employees would copy more than 908,000 pages of mail annually. The Alaska ACLU opposes the proposal.