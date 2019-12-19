Alaska US Rep Young votes against impeachment
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) –
Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young has voted against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Young, Alaska’s lone U.S. House member, called the impeachment process a “political stunt” and said he’s seen no evidence of an impeachable offense.
Trump was impeached Wednesday on party line votes on charges he abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election and that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.