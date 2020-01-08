Anchorage mayor asks lawmakers to look at community dividend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The mayor of Anchorage has asked state legislators to consider giving part of the Alaska Permanent Fund to cities and boroughs. Ethan Berkowitz made a pitch to lawmakers for municipalities to share a portion of the annual cash transfer from the fund to the state treasury. Lawmakers approved the transfer in 2018 but did not determine the specific split of the money between government operations and the permanent fund dividend for residents. Berkowitz says the Legislature should consider the funds a community dividend. The Legislature is set to consider the issue again when the next session opens Jan. 21.