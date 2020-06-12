      Weather Alert

Army Corps of Engineers approves $618M plan for Port of Nome

Jun 11, 2020 @ 4:34pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved a $618 million plan to expand the Port of Nome. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported congressional approval is now the final hurdle for a long-sought plan for a deep-water port in Western Alaska. The Port of Nome Modification Feasibility Study is the latest in a series of proposals over the past decade to upgrade maritime facilities along Alaska’s western coast. The plan calls for doubling the length of the port’s existing west causeway with a breakwater to protect the harbor entrance and adding three new docks to handle larger vessels.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
California Gov. Newsom formally endorses Biden for president
NY State cites COVID-19 in presidential primary appeal