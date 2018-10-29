Bethel Airport runway repairs planned for summer

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Plans are underway to repair a runway at the Bethel Airport that has been damaged by melting permafrost.

KYUK reports the state Department of Transportation plans to begin the work next summer.

The job will include repairing dips on the parallel runway caused by the melting permafrost, and repaving the surface. Some lights along the edge of the runway also will be replaced.

Morgan Merritt is the Transportation Department’s construction program manager. He says the project is expected to cost up to $10 million.

Merritt says the runway is being repaired in the summer because it’s used more heavily in winter. Completion of the job is expected next fall.