      Weather Alert

Coachella, Stagecoach canceled this year over virus concerns

Jun 10, 2020 @ 5:07pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns. Riverside County’s public health officer signed an order Wednesday to cancel the popular festivals this year outside Palm Springs, California. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall. The festivals are typically held in April but previously were postponed until October. Health officials now say they aren’t “comfortable moving forward.”

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
California Gov. Newsom formally endorses Biden for president
NY State cites COVID-19 in presidential primary appeal