Commission votes against soil contamination site

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Some Kodiak residents will no longer have to worry about a contaminated soil remediation site being in their neighborhood.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the Planning and Zoning Commission last week voted against granting a permit that would have established the site in the Dark Lake neighborhood.

The Kodiak Island Borough Engineering and Facilities Department discovered the contaminated soil in the spring while doing work at Kodiak Middle School. The first choice was to move the soil to the landfill, but a permitting issue got in the way.

Daniel McKenna-Foster of Kodiak Island Borough’s Community Planning Department says the Dark Lake site was a “last resort choice” that came out of necessity. The site would have used a bioremediation process in which stored contaminated soil is periodically turned over or tilled to aerate the mixture until contaminants are removed.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

