Conservation groups sue government over Alaska mining road
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Conservation groups have filed a lawsuit challenging a right-of-way permit through the Northwest Alaska wilderness approved by the federal government for an industrial road to the Ambler mining district. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Trustees for Alaska and the Western Mining Action Project filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the Northern Alaska Environmental Center and eight other groups. The lawsuit alleges the Bureau of Land Management and other defendants failed to follow federal environmental laws and regulations. The bureau issued a July decision saying the road stretching 200 miles will boost state revenues and employ thousands of workers.