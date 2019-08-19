      Weather Alert

Daughter of deceased Alaska state senator applies for seat

Aug 19, 2019 @ 1:38pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The daughter of a recently-deceased Alaska state senator has applied to fill his vacant seat.

Alaska Public Media reported Friday that 37-year-old Tali Birch Kindred announced the decision following the Aug. 7 death of her father, Chris Birch.

Birch Kindred says she is aligned with many positions held by her father and fellow Republican, including diverting money from Permanent Fund dividends to help pay for government services.

GOP leaders in Birch’s district have been collecting applications to replace Birch in accordance with state law and Republican Party rules.

Applications were scheduled to close Sunday.

Al Fogle filed a financial disclosure Friday, a prerequisite for applying.

The rules call for Republicans to choose three candidates to recommend to GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who will pick a replacement.

Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org

