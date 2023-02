Every year, we can’t help but to check in on the livestream of the biggest thing going down on February 2nd…the OFFICIAL Groundhogs Day celebration in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. They’ve got tuxes and top hats…and a rodent who has no idea he’s the guest of honor! Naturally… we get excited. (cue to about 54 minutes in for the main event!)

Too bad Phil let us down and predicted 6 more weeks of winter. LOL