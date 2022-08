Disney+ has announced that “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” will air on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays.

They shared the news, saying, “New Marvel hero. All new night. New episodes of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays starting August 18, only on Disney+”

This is news considering all of the Disney+ Marvel shows have always aired on Wednesdays.

