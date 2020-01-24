Drywall screws spill on Alaska road; tires quickly find them
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Thousands of drywall screws spilled onto a busy Alaska road, causing punctured tires and other havoc for drivers. The Anchorage Daily News reports thousands of 1 1/4-inch drywall screws spilled onto Eagle River Loop Road in Anchorage. The road is one of the main entryways into the Eagle River community. The screws punctured some tires, forcing drivers to the side of the road. Other drivers found screws after arriving home. Police don’t know the source of the screws. A trickle of drivers seeking assistance turned into a steady stream at Alaska Tire Service in Eagle River.