Eliminate Back Pain With This Simple Task

If back pain is bothering you, go take a walk!

According to the journal Clinical Rehabilitation, a 20-minute walk a few times a week can be as effective at eliminating back pain as some forms of in-office physical therapy.

That’s because a lot of times, back pain is caused by muscle tightness. And walking not only stretches back muscles but also strengthens back and abdominal muscles that support the spine.

That means they’re less likely to seize up. So, for backaches, your prescription is a 20-minute walk, three times a week

