Ex-University of Alaska Anchorage professor sued

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A lawsuit has been filed against a retired University of Alaska Anchorage anthropology professor who is banned from campus over sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports David Yesner is named in the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday along with The University of Alaska system and the University of Alaska Board of Regents. The lawsuit does not name the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit follows an investigative Title IX report that found the accusations by nine women credible.

Attempts to reach Yesner for comment were not immediately successful.

UAA spokeswoman Kirstin Olmstead declined to comment on the pending litigation, but says the university has taken steps to address Yesner’s conduct “and offered to do what it can to make things right for affected individuals.”