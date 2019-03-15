Excavator on semi-trailer shifts, crushes cab, kills driver

MOOSE PASS, Alaska (AP) – A Kenai Peninsula truck driver died when heavy equipment he was hauling shifted forward and crushed the cab of his semi.

Alaska State Troopers say the accident Wednesday afternoon killed 46-year-old Marc Roderick of Anchor Point at Mile 33 Seward Highway near Moose Pass.

Roderick was pulling a trailer with an excavator on it.

Troopers say the semi left the snowy roadway and struck a rock wall.

The excavator moved forward and crushed the cab.

Roderick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

