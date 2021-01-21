      Weather Alert

Facebook’s oversight board to rule on Trump ban

Jan 21, 2021 @ 10:56am

By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook is passing the buck for its indefinite suspension of former president Donald Trump to a quasi-independent oversight board, setting up a major test of the recently established panel. The social media giant said Thursday that it believes it made the right decision to suspend Trump after he incited his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in a deadly assault on Jan. 6. But it said it’s referring the matter to the oversight board for what it called an “independent judgment” on on upholding the decision. Twitter, by contrast, has permanently banned Trump from its platform.

 

