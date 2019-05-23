Fairbanks motorcycle driver dies in crash into trees

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 38-year-old Fairbanks motorcycle driver died when his bike crashed northeast of the city.

Alaska State Troopers say Alexander Holder died in the accident late Tuesday night.

A witness told troopers that Holder was traveling at high speed on the Old Steese Highway when he lost control and drove into trees.

He crashed and was ejected into a creek.

Emergency responders from the Steese Volunteer Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but Holder died at the scene.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.