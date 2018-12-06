Federal courthouse reopens nearly 1 week after Alaska quake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. District Court in Anchorage reopened Thursday, nearly a week after a powerful earthquake rocked southcentral Alaska.

Officials say boilers in the federal building were leaking, leaving it without heat, after the magnitude 7.0 quake that struck last Friday.

The temblor 7 miles north of Anchorage damaged structures, disrupted power and cracked roads, but caused no catastrophic damage.

The federal courthouse and attached federal building remained closed in the days following the quake after a preliminary evaluation by the federal General Services Administration.

Repairs have been made. But GSA spokesman Chad Hutson says the agency recommends people check with individual agencies in the building call before visiting because some offices might still be cleaning up.

The nearby Historic Federal Building, where the bankruptcy court is located, reopened Tuesday.