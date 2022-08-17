Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie Flavor

The Girl Scouts have a new cookie!

The organization announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie yesterday.

The treat will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The cookie is described as a “sister” to the classic Thin Mints.

It is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.

The Raspberry Rally cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only.

What’s the best Girl Scout cookie?