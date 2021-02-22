Governor Dunleavy in quarantine after close COVID-19 contact
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office says he is in quarantine at his home near Wasilla after learning he was in close contact with someone later found to be positive for COVID-19. Dunleavy’s office says he learned of the close contact Sunday and went into quarantine after receiving a COVID-19 test, which came back negative. His office says he shows no symptoms and will continue telework from home and receive additional tests. His office says he will follow health guidelines and remain at home for at least seven days.