Headline-making missteps put focus on newsroom diversity
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A week of reckoning among the media has put a spotlight on the diversity of U.S. newsrooms, and the pace of efforts to make them more reflective of the communities they cover. In the past week, editors at The New York Times and Philadelphia Inquirer lost jobs after concerns were raised about decisions that were largely brought to attention by minority journalists at the newspapers. A black reporter from Pittsburgh lost a coveted assignment, setting off a staff revolt. For decades, the industry has vowed to improve diversity, but has missed key benchmarks. The power of social media, and the influence of the George Floyd story, may be indications of a change.