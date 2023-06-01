Here’s something to try if you’re fighting sugar cravings.

Put on something PINK! Whether it’s a shirt, sweater or even pink socks.

According to the University of Oxford, our brain associates the color pink with sweetness – from cotton candy, to bumble gum, to pink frosting. And seeing the color gives an effect similar to consuming sugar. We feel sweeter!

Pink increases our feel-good hormones, and also makes us feel more energized, which blocks our sugar cravings.

In studies, even consuming something pink – like pink-colored water – gave people increased feelings of pleasure, even when no sweetener was added! Study subjects also ran faster and farther on a treadmill after drinking something pink!

And while any shade of pink will work to some degree – a saturated Barbie-pink works best and cuts sugar cravings significantly.

