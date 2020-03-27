      Weather Alert

Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields

Mar 26, 2020 @ 4:54pm

Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has shifted from making visors for helmets to medical visors for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The company did not close its plants when hockey leagues put their seasons on hold. Instead, Bauer changed its production. A group of engineers in Quebec brainstormed the idea of producing medical shields to protect people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. By the middle of this week, Bauer had roughly 100,000 devices ready for distribution. The company said its facility in Liverpool, New York, made 1,300 face shields Thursday with a goal of producing 2,000 more Friday and 4,000 daily next week.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings