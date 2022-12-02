Here’s a really easy way to improve your performance in ANY area of your life: Just tell yourself, out loud: “You’ve got this.”

That’s according to a huge study, involving about 44-thousand people. It found that those who used positive self-talk – like, by telling themselves “You can beat your best time” or “You can handle anything that comes your way” – were the most likely to follow through, and actually do better.

For example: One experiment asked participants to play an online game. Some played after getting game instruction videos, while others played the game after watching videos that trained them to use positive self-talk as a motivational technique.

The result? Time after time, the people who watched the self-talk training videos saw the biggest increase in their game scores. That’s because positive self-talk is linked to lowering stress and boosting our “can do” attitude……

And when you combine positive self-talk with visualization, the sky’s the limit! Visualization is when you IMAGINE yourself getting better. And it works because visualizing something activates the same brain network that governs the actions we take in real life.

And this study makes it clear that visualizing your goals – and telling yourself “You’ve got this” – are the most effective ways to put you in the mindset for achieving your goals.

The post How to Become a Better Version of Yourself appeared first on John Tesh.