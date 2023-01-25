When you need to calm down or de-stress, you always hear people say “take a deep breath.” But a deep EXHALE may be more important than a deep INHALE.

Physical therapist Dr. Emily Kiberd says most people think, when it comes to deep breathing, it’s crucial to focus on taking more oxygen IN……But scientists have discovered that stress-relieving, energy-boosting oxygen doesn’t get transferred into the bloodstream until we breathe OUT.

So, here’s a quick way to calm down and increase your energy: Inhale through your nose for a count of four……Hold it for another 4 seconds……Then exhale for 8 seconds. So remember – in through your nose for 4, hold for 4, exhale for 8. That will not only calm your nervous system,but also give you energy at the same time.

The post How to Calm Down Quickly and Increase Energy appeared first on John Tesh.