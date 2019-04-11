Human remains found at Big Lake have been identified

Alaska State Troopers say human remains found last week near Big Lake in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough belong to a Wasilla woman missing since December.

The state medical examiner says the human remains belonged to 57-year-old Dolly Hampton and that she died by homicide.

Troopers have identified a suspect in the case. The suspect is jailed on an unrelated crime. Troopers have not released the suspect’s name.

Hampton’s family reported her missing on Dec. 6. She had last been seen in the Wasilla area.

Troopers on March 3 after received a report of human remains found in a remote area of Big Lake.