KFQD Interview: Bean’s Cafe
As the year winds down, it can be extra challenging for the Anchorage homeless community. In addition to meals, the homeless also need shelter from the elements. For organizations that serve those in need, that means more hours and a higher demand for resources.
Anchorage soup kitchen Bean’s Café is one of those organizations. In addition to regular services, it will be operating as an overnight cold weather shelter, and is preparing to serve over 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving. Executive director Lisa Sauder joined KFQD’s Toben Shelby this week to discuss those issues, as well as preparations for an annual fundraiser.
