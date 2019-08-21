      Weather Alert

Man faces sentencing in attempted murder of police officer

Aug 21, 2019 @ 1:40pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 30-year-old man convicted of firing a handgun at an Anchorage police officer will be sentenced Wednesday.

Pagopago Beefcake Lelilio was convicted Oct. 23 of attempted first-degree murder during an arrest in east Anchorage.

He also was convicted of assault and weapons misconduct for possessing a concealed weapon as a felon.

Police on July 17, 2018, received a report of a gunshot. They spotted Lelilio jumping out of a parked truck and running away.

Two officers dragged Lelilio to the ground. During the struggle, Lelilio fired a shot from a .40 caliber pistol in his jacket pocket. The bullet struck ground near an officer’s face.

The two officers pinned down Lelilio’s wrist while a third deployed a stun gun and a fourth grabbed the pistol.

