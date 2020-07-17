      Weather Alert

Man’s Best Friend!

Jul 17, 2020 @ 2:15pm

Forget about dog-moms… Doggie Daddies are actually more common! According to a brand new Harris Poll survey, millennial men, between the ages of 24 and 39, are more likely to pamper their pooches compared to female pet parents. For example:

According to the poll, male millennial pet owners are 10% more likely to buy their pet organic pet food than female owners.

Men are also more likely to take their pets to daycare and to celebrate their pet’s birthday with a party. In fact, Millenial men are twice as likely to throw their dog a birthday bash as women!

The only area in which Millennial women beat the men? Social media. Millennial women are more than twice as likely to start a social media account for their pet to share photos, compared to men.

