North Korea promises “Christmas Present” for U.S.

Dec 24, 2019 @ 11:35am

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him “a nice present” such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch. The president was asked Tuesday what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test. The North has threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year, and speculation has centered on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. North Korea has warned that its “Christmas gift” for the U.S. will depend on what action Washington takes.

