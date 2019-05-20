Perfect Dog-Walking Times!

A few pieces of pet intel:

There’s a reason your dog is super-excited when you get home from work. Sure, they’re happy to see you… but it’s also because that’s prime energy-time for dogs. They’re biologically wired to be most active at sunrise and twilight – and to sleep off and on during the day. So a walk first thing in the morning – or right when you get home – is ideal.

To slow down a dog who’s a fast eater – break out your muffin tin. Place the food in the small cups and it’ll slow them down so they’ll have an easier time digesting. It’ll also be psychologically engaging, which can help their mental state.

If you have a bird – like we used to – beware of your fireplace. Veterinarian Dr. Samuel Vaughn is an avian specialist… and he says, anything that produces smoke or fumes can overwhelm a bird’s miniature lungs and kill them. So if you can smell smoke, there’s a very good chance it’s bothering your bird. So move him into a different room and make sure your home is well-ventilated. Also, know this: Birds are sensitive to the fumes that come off of pots, pans, and skillets with non-stick coating. Even scented candles and plug-in air fresheners can be toxic to pet birds.