Process underway to choose Alaska’s next writer laureate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The current writer laureate for Alaska will hold on to the title for a bit longer as the process to choose a successor is occurring later than usual.

The Juneau Empire reports Ernestine Saankalaxt’ Hayes was announced as the writer laureate in December 2016. She was scheduled to retain the title through 2018.

The University of Alaska Southeast professor is the author of “Blonde Indian: An Alaska Native Memoir” and “The Tao of Raven.”

Andrea Noble-Pelant, executive director of the Alaska State Council on the Arts, says the process is underway to choose the next laureate.

She says they hope to announce the selection by March 30. The position will run from April through March 2021.

The program is a partnership between the arts council and the Alaska Humanities Forum.

