      Weather Alert

Scammon Bay man charged in shooting death of his brother

Oct 30, 2019 @ 11:39am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 36-year-old southwest Alaska man has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of his brother.

Hank Aguchak is charged in the death of 35-year-old Edward Aguchak.

Hank Aguchak is represented by the public defender’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning

Alaska State Troopers on Oct. 20 were notified of the shooting. Edward Aguchak died a day later.

Hank Aguchak was detained by village police officers and transported by troopers to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Scammon Bay is a village of 600 on the bank of the Kun River about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the Bering Sea. The village is 140 miles northwest of Bethel.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Mix Trivia Night @ McGinley's Wed. @ 6:30pm AKST
McGinley's/Mix Trivia Question of the Week
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Phone Pic Friday!!!
Add an event to the Mix!