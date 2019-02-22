Star Pet Of The Week – February 22, 2019

Here’s our newest Star Pet Of The Week!
Listen to that range! You’re pup can really howl. Whitney Houston must be a favorite for sure! Thanks for submitting the adorable video ShelleyDePaolis.
Want your pet to be our next Star Pet Of The Week?

Upload your adorable, quirky, lovable, funny pet videos to http://TeshVideos.com
We’ll feature the best ones on https://Facebook.com/johntesh, https://instagram.com/johntesh_ifyl and here on https://Tesh.com each week!

