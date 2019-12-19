State argues grounds listed by recall group insufficient
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) –
The state contends that legal arguments made by the group seeking to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy fall short and give the appearance of a “political gambit” based on policy differences. Assistant Attorney General Margaret Paton-Walsh, in a recent court filing, contends the statement of grounds given by the recall group is legally insufficient. Last month the director of the state Division of Elections rejected the group’s bid to advance the recall effort. The Recall Dunleavy group is seeking to have that decision overturned.