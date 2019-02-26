Statue of US Sen. Ted Stevens unveiled at Anchorage airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A life-size bronze statue of former U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens was unveiled at the Alaska airport that also bears his name.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the 631-pound statue uncovered Saturday at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport shows the longtime Republican senator with a welcoming disposition as he’s seated on a bench.

The Ted Stevens Foundation oversaw the privately funded project, which was sculpted by Joan Bugbee Jackson, of Cordova.

Foundation executive director Karina Waller says she hopes the statue’s high-traffic location will capture attention and spur people to learn more about Stevens.

Stevens died in a plane crash near Dillingham in western Alaska in 2010. He served in the Senate for 40 years.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Maine man charged in Alaska cold case denies involvement Anchorage police release name of man killed in shooting Alaska governor contracts head of advertising firm Memo raises legal questions with Alaska budget language Attorneys aim to avoid trial in cruise ship murder case Unions push against proposed cuts to Alaska ferry system
Comments