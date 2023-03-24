Taylor Swift Donates To Food Banks And A Couple Marries At Her Show

A couple of Taylor tidbits for you…

A Taylor Swift show was the ceremony spot and reception for a couple who tied the knot in Glendale, Arizona! Rene Hurtado and Max Bochman said “I do” (probably loudly…because they were in the middle of a massive concert LOL), and the video has since racked up more than 6 million views!

When she’s not hosting weddings at her show , she has vowed to make a positive impact on the communities her tour is stopping in. Before the kick off in Glendale, she made a donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network. Then on March 22nd, Three Square Food Bank in Nevada, where Swift is set to perform this weekend, said they got a gift from Swift on Instagram: